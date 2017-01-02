Middleware Operations Manager
Location United States,
Remuneration $120000 - $150000 per annum
Employment type perm
Updated 02nd Jan 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Nicholas Lagudi (NY)
Phone (646) 759-5602
Email click here
Middleware Operations Manager
Leading Mutual Life Insurance Company
Circa $120,000-150,000
Bethlehem, Pennsylvania
The Manager of Middleware Operations oversees all middleware infrastructure, software and resources reporting to the Director of Platform Services. You will be working for one of the largest mutual life insurance companies in the United States. This person will be responsible for managing the organization that takes the lead on all operational issues affecting middleware services utilized throughout the enterprise and maintains are liable operation that ensures critical business service levels are continuously met and exceeded. A key part of the role will be service level management, apacity monitoring, staff development, and continuous process improvement. From a technical background, you will need Strong hands on technical experience with Windows, UNIX/Linux, networking and major middleware technologies (e.g. WebSphere, Tibco, MQ).
Responsibilities
Requirements
- 10 to 15 years of professional experience with depth of IT
experience that
includes large enterprise infrastructure and middleware platform services and
teams
- Technical experience with Windows, UNIX/Linux, networking and major middleware technologies (e.g. WebSphere, Tibco, MQ)
- Experience around technologies such as Apigee, Vitria, JBoss a plus
- Understand cloud computing delivery models (IAAS, PAAS, and SAAS) and deployment models related to Public, Private and Hybrid Cloud service
- Web services technologies such as: Apache, IIS, JBoss, Tomcat, .NET, PHP
- Enterprise Messaging and Queuing technologies: IBM MQ, Rabbit MQ
- Understand DevOps concepts