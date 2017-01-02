C Software Developer



Leading Software Provider



Circa $80,000-130,000



New York City





A Leading Software Provider in New York City is looking to bring on a C Software Developer to their team. This Software Provider focuses primarily with trading, investment and information solutions for the world's financial community. They serve both buy-side and sell-side global institutions and investment banks to boutique brokers and niche hedge funds with multi-asset trading and investment infrastructure. A strong background as a pure hands on C Developer is vital for this role. You will be working on the Unix and Linux platform with some of the top developers. This is an exceptional opportunity for a recent graduate to perfect their skills.



Responsibilities



Engineer and maintain software components

Write and/or critique design documents

Effectively plan and execute reasonable time lines for innovative software development projects

Define and assist with software test plans



Requirements

