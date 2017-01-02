Senior GUI Developer
A global investment and advisory financial service firm based in New York City are looking to bring on a GUI Developer to their team. The position is with the quant research and trading group. This is an opportunity to join a small team of experienced professionals working with the latest technology and learn the business. The candidate's primary responsibility will be to enhance and improve the web portal, GUI applications, and develop new visualization tools for the group. An ideal candidate will have experience with the latest web technologies and should have experience in delivering real-time data to browsers and standalone applications.
Responsibilities
- Maintain and improve the existing web portal
- Develop new visualization tools for the web portal
- Improve performance of GUI applications
- Reduce latency on GUI applications
- Make enhancements and code changes as needed
Requirements
- Experience Level: 5-10yrs
- Experience with either Python, C#, Java, Javascript
- Exposure to Web Frameworks like Django, Flask, Node.js, Angular, React, EmberJS
- Charting libraries like Highcharts and SciChart
- Messaging technologies such as RabbitMQ, JMS, or Kafka
- NoSQL and in-memory databases such as Redis, MongoDB