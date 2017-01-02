Our client is a leading provider of market data and news aggregation. They have had tremendous amount of growth in the past three years. They are looking for an exceptional person to be able to prospect and win new business as well as manage existing clients.



Responsibilities:



Identify prospects through cold-calling, e-mail and various other marketing efforts. Meet and exceed sales goals (targets) through prospecting, qualifying, managing and closing sales opportunities. Develop and manage sales pipeline, prospect and assess sales and move a large number of transactions simultaneously through the sales pipeline. Nurture and expand the company's relationship with customer accounts of all sizes. Keep abreast of competition, competitive issues and products. Travel to customer locations and conferences in support of sales efforts. Will work with a wide range of global firms such as Market Data Vendors, Sell-Side, Buy-Side, Financial Websites, Fintech

Qualifications:

5 years of sales experience, preferably in the market data space. Knowledge of structured, strategic business development or pipeline building techniques. Established contact base within target financial institutions, financial websites & redistributors. Very strong knowledge of the financial services industry, affinity for the stock exchange environment and knowledge of financial and information products. Bachelor's degree preferred but not required.











