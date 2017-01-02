Our client is a quickly growing financial platform replacing legacy providers at some of the world's largest institutions. Their vision is to make information as easy as possible to consume. They couple their own newswires and stock moving exclusives with the data and sources professionals expect in a high impact product. This is a very exciting opportunity to get in on the ground floor of an up and coming company!



Responsibilities



Developed relationships with clients from either the buy and sell-side

Bring established relationships with investment professionals over to sell news and data solutions

Being able to work autonomously and as a sales hunter

Being flexible and open to travel



Qualifications



Minimum 3 years sell financial products

Proven track record of B2B sales success

Relationships with investment professions

Hungriness to learn and build with the team taking over finance



This is a very lucrative opportunity that will allow you to grow and prosper with the company with the amount of work you put in. They offer a very lucrative compensation as well. They are looking to hire very quickly, be sure to submit your resume!