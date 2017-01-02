Sales Specialist
Our client is a quickly growing financial platform replacing
legacy providers at some of the world's largest institutions.
Their vision is to make information as easy as possible to
consume. They couple their own newswires and stock moving
exclusives with the data and sources professionals expect in a
high impact product. This is a very exciting opportunity to get
in on the ground floor of an up and coming company!
Responsibilities
- Developed relationships with clients from either the buy and sell-side
- Bring established relationships with investment professionals over to sell news and data solutions
- Being able to work autonomously and as a sales hunter
- Being flexible and open to travel
Qualifications
- Minimum 3 years sell financial products
- Proven track record of B2B sales success
- Relationships with investment professions
- Hungriness to learn and build with the team taking over finance
This is a very lucrative opportunity that will allow you to grow and prosper with the company with the amount of work you put in. They offer a very lucrative compensation as well. They are looking to hire very quickly, be sure to submit your resume!