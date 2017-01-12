Sr. Network Engineer | Trading Systems



Location: Chevy Chase, MD



Compensation: 120,000-145,000 Plus Bonus and Benefits



My client is an industry leading trading systems firm that specializes in securities based in the DC area, in Chevy Chase, MD and they are looking for a Network Engineer to join their team. They have solidified their name in the market by delivering world class service to clients around the world. With over 700 clients and almost 100 partners globally, they are looking for an exceptional candidate who will proactively assist the team with day to day activities and make a strong impact on the bottom line.



Desired Skills and Experience:



Experience working in a financial setting preferable in a trading system environment

Python, Linux, Trading, Networking

Network debugging/troubleshooting experience

Experience building automation tools

If you are interested please send us your details to fintech@selbyjennings.com or call 646-759-5602.