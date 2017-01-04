Quantitative Researcher - Market Making
Quantitative Researcher - Electronic Market
Making
My client is a top tier prop trading firm in New York City. They have been around for over 15 years. They are looking to expand their quantitative market making team with mid level researchers. They are ideally looking for someone with 3-5 years of experience.
Job Responsibilities;
- Systematic and quantitative research and development of high frequency trading strategies and support tools
- Research and implementation of new data using machine learning algorithms such as decision trees, neural networks, basis expansions
- Back testing and understanding of strategies including abstractions and requirements
- Collaboration between team members in order to drive productivity and facilitate innovative ideas
Requirements;
- 3-5 years of experience in a front office quantitative researcher or strategist role
- Strong research capabilities
- Capable of managing large data sets
- Exceptional programming skills
- Ability to work with a team
- PHD in a computational field (physics, mathematics, econometrics, computer science, etc)