My client is well established in and committed to the commodities business and is looking to continue its expansion here in the US. They are a global investment bank with offices around the world, including New York City. They provide an excellent work life balance, competitive salary, and bonus as well as industry leading benefits.



They are looking to add an associate/VP level derivatives sales person with a particular background in the metals and energy sector. Experience at a similar institution working with corporate clients and OTC derivative products is required.



5 years of experience in a derivative sales seat with a successful track record of production.

Experience covering an existing portfolio of structured and corporate clients that require pro-active coverage with commodity derivative.

Experience engaging with new clients within CB's customer network to cross-sell on existing client relationships.

Experience with all commodity asset classes energy, metals, soft & agricultural commodities would be a plus.

Knowledge of other asset classes like foreign exchange and interest rates would be a plus.