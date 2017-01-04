URGENT - QUANTITATIVE TRADER





Leading Chicago-based trading firm is looking to add an experienced trader to its team ASAP (ideally with a start-date in Feb, 2017 if possible). This role also does have the potential to relocate to Amsterdam within 1-year of employment in Chicago. My client are looking for an execution trader who has experience with multiple products who will work in a Linux environment. They will also play a role in risk monitoring and running a trading desk.



Requirements:

- AT LEAST 2 years of experience in an electronic trading execution position

- Professional experience working in a Linux environment

- The ability to work through basic Python or C code (both would be a plus)

- Some exposure to middle-office operations

- B.A./B.S. or higher in engineering, finance, economics or related field (graduate diploma a plus)

- Open to travel and potential relocation