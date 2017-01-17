Jr Full Stack .NET Developer
Location United States,
Remuneration Competitive
Employment type contract
Updated 17th Jan 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Gordon Wallace (NY)
Phone (646) 253-0268
Email click here
C# Developer / Junior .Net Programmer (C# .Net). A global Hedge
Fund is seeking a bright, enthusiastic Junior C# Developer to be
mentored by a small, talented team of Programmers as you grow
your skillset and progress your career. You will gain exposure to
complex technologies and financial systems, offering a strong
grounding for your future career as a C# Developer.
As a Junior C# Developer you will work closely with some of the largest asset managers and hedge funds in the world to gain a good understanding of their needs and deliver innovative, tailored prototypes. This City-based office offer a fun, relaxed working environment with a casual dress code and regular social events.
Requirements:
*2-3 years experience in SDLC
*Strong C# .Net skills with VB scripting experience
*Debugging skills
*Excellent communication and client-facing skills
*Good problem-solving and analytical abilities
*Technologist, eager to learn and grow your skillset