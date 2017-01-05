Seeking a Sales executive for a market leader solutions provider with a focus on the buy side. This is an amazing opportunity to work for a well-established company that is looking to take it's products on to the buy side. This is a newer territory so the possibilities are endless. They are looking for someone that is a business development specialist - able to qualify, prospect, and close new business deals.



Responsibilities:



Have excellent relationships with the buy-side community or selling into the sector

New business development (primary focus)

Ability to grasp more technical issues

Requirements:



Knowledge of Buy-side market

Strong track record of prospecting new business and closing sales deals

2-6 years experience in a sales hunter role

Bachelor's degree required

Must come from a financial technology vendor

