Relationship Manager
Location United States,
Remuneration $120 - $160 per annum
Employment type perm
Updated 05th Jan 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Daniele Jacobson (NY)
Phone 6467594560
Email click here
Seeking a Relationship Manager to join a global financial
information and services company. Looking for someone that has
experience managing key client accounts, up-selling existing
accounts, and renewing contracts. This person should be able to
able to identify new client opportunities and increase
revenue.
My client is a very well-known financial technology firm that employees over thousands of employees. This is a smaller team that you would be joining so you have a lot of room to move into a management role in the next two years. You will be reporting directly to the Global Head of Sales.
Responsibilities:
- Develop and maintain client relationships
- Run quarterly calls and meetings
- Identify opportunities through the sales cycle of increasing revenue and selling professional services
- Manage contract renewals
- Maintain 100 % Client Renewal rate
Requirements:
- Bachelor's degree required
- Experience within software vendor or service provider
- 5 -8 years in a client facing, account management, relationship management role
- Proven track record of renewing client contracts, generating revenue
- Knowledge of data management and the buy side
If you are interested in this role, please send in your CV when you apply! The process is moving quickly.