Seeking a Relationship Manager to join a global financial information and services company. Looking for someone that has experience managing key client accounts, up-selling existing accounts, and renewing contracts. This person should be able to able to identify new client opportunities and increase revenue.



My client is a very well-known financial technology firm that employees over thousands of employees. This is a smaller team that you would be joining so you have a lot of room to move into a management role in the next two years. You will be reporting directly to the Global Head of Sales.



Responsibilities:



Develop and maintain client relationships

Run quarterly calls and meetings

Identify opportunities through the sales cycle of increasing revenue and selling professional services

Manage contract renewals

Maintain 100 % Client Renewal rate

Requirements:



Bachelor's degree required

Experience within software vendor or service provider

5 -8 years in a client facing, account management, relationship management role

Proven track record of renewing client contracts, generating revenue

Knowledge of data management and the buy side

If you are interested in this role, please send in your CV when you apply! The process is moving quickly.