Director of Sales
Location United States,
Remuneration $100 - $200 per annum
Employment type perm
Updated 05th Jan 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Daniele Jacobson (NY)
Seeking a Director of Sales for a financial technology company
that provides a financial platform. The person should have be a
sales hunter that has a proven track record of identifying,
prospecting, and closing new business deals. This is a great
opportunity to work in a newer space that has been extremely
successful so far.
Responsibilities:
- Expansion of the customer base including prospecting and identifying new opportunities
- Meeting with C level clients and being able to build relationships
- Intelligence gathering on customers and prospects
- Develop strategy to generate sales leads with the marketing team
Requirements:
- 8 plus years experience selling enterprise technology software solutions
- Proven track record of achieving track record of sales objectives
- SaaS experience
- Significant amount of travel
- Consultative sales approach
- Familiar of products, strategic, analytic, marketing concepts in financial services & retail payment products a plus
- Bachelors degree required, MBA is preferred
- Experience selling to retailers and consumer electronics manufacturers is a plus