The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

Director of Sales

Location United States,

Remuneration $100 - $200 per annum

Employment type perm

Updated 05th Jan 2017

Company Selby Jennings

Contact Daniele Jacobson (NY)

Phone 6467594560

Email click here

Seeking a Director of Sales for a financial technology company that provides a financial platform. The person should have be a sales hunter that has a proven track record of identifying, prospecting, and closing new business deals. This is a great opportunity to work in a newer space that has been extremely successful so far.

Responsibilities:

  • Expansion of the customer base including prospecting and identifying new opportunities
  • Meeting with C level clients and being able to build relationships
  • Intelligence gathering on customers and prospects
  • Develop strategy to generate sales leads with the marketing team

Requirements:

  • 8 plus years experience selling enterprise technology software solutions
  • Proven track record of achieving track record of sales objectives
  • SaaS experience
  • Significant amount of travel
  • Consultative sales approach
  • Familiar of products, strategic, analytic, marketing concepts in financial services & retail payment products a plus
  • Bachelors degree required, MBA is preferred
  • Experience selling to retailers and consumer electronics manufacturers is a plus

Financial Job Opportunities | Automated Trader