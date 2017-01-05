Seeking a Director of Sales for a financial technology company that provides a financial platform. The person should have be a sales hunter that has a proven track record of identifying, prospecting, and closing new business deals. This is a great opportunity to work in a newer space that has been extremely successful so far.



Responsibilities:



Expansion of the customer base including prospecting and identifying new opportunities

Meeting with C level clients and being able to build relationships

Intelligence gathering on customers and prospects

Develop strategy to generate sales leads with the marketing team

Requirements:

