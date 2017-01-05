Quantitative Researcher - Chicago Hedge Fund
Location United States,
Remuneration $125000 - $160000 per annum
Employment type perm
Updated 05th Jan 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Jeffrey Koehler (NY)
My client, a leading hedge fund in Downtown Chicago is looking
for a talented individual to join their collaborative
quantitative research team in early 2017. The team develops
predictive signals and automated strategies that trade on markets
all over the world.
Responsibilities:
- Implement, research, and deploy quantitative trading strategies across multiple asset classes including futures & options.
- Work collaboratively with team members, traders, and developers to research further methods for expanding the ability of strategies to increase risk.
- Work towards expanding into new global markets.
- Help and support the development of a robust quantitative research framework using various programming languages (Python, C , etc.).
- Prototype new ideas and use statistical techniques to evaluate results.
Requirements:
- Doctorate or Masters degree in Mathematics, Engineering, Physics, or a related field from a top university.
- 2 years of experience as a part of an electronic trading group
- Strong programming skills
- Ability to work individually and as a member of a larger team
- Strong written and oral communication skills