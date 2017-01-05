The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

Quantitative Researcher - Chicago Hedge Fund

Location United States,

Remuneration $125000 - $160000 per annum

Employment type perm

Updated 05th Jan 2017

Company Selby Jennings

Contact Jeffrey Koehler (NY)

Phone +1 646 759 4560

Email click here

My client, a leading hedge fund in Downtown Chicago is looking for a talented individual to join their collaborative quantitative research team in early 2017. The team develops predictive signals and automated strategies that trade on markets all over the world.

Responsibilities:

  • Implement, research, and deploy quantitative trading strategies across multiple asset classes including futures & options.
  • Work collaboratively with team members, traders, and developers to research further methods for expanding the ability of strategies to increase risk.
  • Work towards expanding into new global markets.
  • Help and support the development of a robust quantitative research framework using various programming languages (Python, C , etc.).
  • Prototype new ideas and use statistical techniques to evaluate results.

Requirements:

  • Doctorate or Masters degree in Mathematics, Engineering, Physics, or a related field from a top university.
  • 2 years of experience as a part of an electronic trading group
  • Strong programming skills
  • Ability to work individually and as a member of a larger team
  • Strong written and oral communication skills

Financial Job Opportunities | Automated Trader