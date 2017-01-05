NEW: HRIS Workday Analyst



urgent start



Boston, MA



My client is a leader in their specialist field within Financial Services. Their success in the industry has led to a newly created requirement for a HRIS Workday Specialist to join their team as soon as possible.





Qualifications / Requirements



Knowledge, Skills & Abilities Requirements:

• Proficiency with HRIS and other HR systems (Workday a plus)



• Project Management skills and/or implementation work (the role is more business facing than technical)

• Ability to establish and maintain credibility to the team

• Strong analytical/problem solving skills

• Strong computer skills with proficiency in MS Office tools (Word, Excel, VLOOKUP, and PowerPoint) (a plus)







Experience and Education Requirements:

• 1-5 years' experience in Human Resources and HRIS

• Bachelor's degree in Information Systems, Computer Science, HR or related field is a plus





Please email me your resume ASAP and we can discuss further, my contact details are:



Email: apply.a33ho1g959g@selbyjennings.aptrack.co.uk



DL: 646 759 5597



