NEW: HRIS Workday Analyst
urgent start
Boston, MA
My client is a leader in their specialist field within Financial Services. Their success in the industry has led to a newly created requirement for a HRIS Workday Specialist to join their team as soon as possible.
Qualifications / Requirements
Knowledge, Skills & Abilities Requirements:
• Proficiency with HRIS and other HR systems (Workday a plus)
• Project Management skills and/or implementation work (the role is more business facing than technical)
• Ability to establish and maintain credibility to the team
• Strong analytical/problem solving skills
• Strong computer skills with proficiency in MS Office tools (Word, Excel, VLOOKUP, and PowerPoint) (a plus)
Experience and Education Requirements:
• 1-5 years' experience in Human Resources and HRIS
• Bachelor's degree in Information Systems, Computer Science, HR or related field is a plus
Please email me your resume ASAP and we can discuss further, my contact details are:
Email: apply.a33ho1g959g@selbyjennings.aptrack.co.uk
DL: 646 759 5597