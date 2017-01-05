The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

Updated 05th Jan 2017

Company Selby Jennings

I am currently looking for a cash equity salesperson or sales trader that has a strong background within US and/or European cash equity products. The ideal candidate will have a transferable book of business and strong connections with institutional clients.

My client is a well respected and highly profitable investment bank and is looking for someone with a minimum of 5 years of experience selling US and/or European cash equity. This position provides a great opportunity for experienced candidates that are at the VP to Director level. Strong financial packages with very attractive pay-out structures are being offered to all successful candidates.


Required Skills:

  • Strong background in sales with US and/or European cash equity products
  • Have a transferable book of institutional business.
  • Maintain strong connections with institutional clients with a preference on real money accounts (asset managers, pension funds, etc.).
  • Have a proven track record of strong revenue generation
  • You work well in a collaborative environment and have a strong work ethic

