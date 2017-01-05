Equity Sales/Sales Trader-Regional Investment Bank
Location United States,
Remuneration *Pay-out may vary by candidate
Employment type perm
Updated 05th Jan 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Lucy Parker (NY)
Phone +1 646 759 4560
Email click here
I am currently looking for a cash equity salesperson or sales
trader that has a strong background within US and/or European
cash equity products. The ideal candidate will have a
transferable book of business and strong connections with
institutional clients.
My client is a well respected and highly profitable investment bank and is looking for someone with a minimum of 5 years of experience selling US and/or European cash equity. This position provides a great opportunity for experienced candidates that are at the VP to Director level. Strong financial packages with very attractive pay-out structures are being offered to all successful candidates.
Required Skills:
- Strong background in sales with US and/or European cash equity products
- Have a transferable book of institutional business.
- Maintain strong connections with institutional clients with a preference on real money accounts (asset managers, pension funds, etc.).
- Have a proven track record of strong revenue generation
- You work well in a collaborative environment and have a strong work ethic