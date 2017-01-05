The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

Seeking a Business Development Director for a leading provider of offshore research and analytics to financial institutions. Act as a Sales hunter specialist being able to drive own sales and build relationships.

Responsibilities:

  • Identify and create new sales opportunities for prospective clients
  • Negotiate and close deals
  • Create compelling propositions to meet client's business needs
  • Build relationships with existing and new clients
  • Credit risk, market risk

Requirements:

  • Strong track record in banking
  • Risk experience on the buy side
  • Strong new business sales background
  • Understanding of credit risk, market risk, stress testing, behavioral science modelling
  • Able to pitch the business to sell side clients


