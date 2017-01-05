Director of Business Development
Location United States,
Remuneration $130 - $180 per annum
Employment type perm
Updated 05th Jan 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Daniele Jacobson (NY)
Phone 6467594560
Email click here
Seeking a Business Development Director for a leading provider of
offshore research and analytics to financial institutions. Act as
a Sales hunter specialist being able to drive own sales and build
relationships.
Responsibilities:
- Identify and create new sales opportunities for prospective clients
- Negotiate and close deals
- Create compelling propositions to meet client's business needs
- Build relationships with existing and new clients
- Credit risk, market risk
Requirements:
- Strong track record in banking
- Risk experience on the buy side
- Strong new business sales background
- Understanding of credit risk, market risk, stress testing, behavioral science modelling
- Able to pitch the business to sell side clients
If you are interested please apply directly with your resume!