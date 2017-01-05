Seeking an Account Manager for a financial services firm that provides data, pricing, and analytics for the financial services's market. My client is a leading firm that has been around for over twenty years. The culture is fun, challenging, and has a very hands on approach to training. Looking for a candidate that is highly driven, understands financial services, and has been in a client facing role beforehand. In this role you will be reporting directly to the senior management team and the VP of Sales. This is an amazing opportunity to work with C-level executives and learn from some of the best sales people out there!





Responsibilities:



Developing new relationships within the financial services sector

Meeting with C-level clients; making sure the clients are happy/account management

Managing existing accounts, upselling the accounts

Working by side the sales team to progress the firm



Requirements:



Must be in a client facing role/account management role for 3-5 years

Been in financial services/financial technology for at least 2-6 years

Strong understanding of financial services

Ability to work with senior level management



If you are interested, please apply in directly below with your CV! The process is moving quickly.



