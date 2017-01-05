Looking for a Business Development Director for a leading financial services company. Looking for someone that can prospect new business and close new deals. You will be selling software to investment banks.



Responsibilities:

Building and executing new market strategies for business development

Identify, prospect, and close new business

Go on client meetings with C level executives

Drive revenue in new accounts

Requirements:





Bachelor's degree required

Experience in investment banking or financial technology

Experience selling to banks

Deep understanding of business development and the full sales cycle

Ability to negotiate contracts

Please send in your resume if you are interested in this role!