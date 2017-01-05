The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

Looking for a Business Development Director for a leading financial services company. Looking for someone that can prospect new business and close new deals. You will be selling software to investment banks.

Responsibilities:

  • Building and executing new market strategies for business development
  • Identify, prospect, and close new business
  • Go on client meetings with C level executives
  • Drive revenue in new accounts

Requirements:

  • Bachelor's degree required
  • Experience in investment banking or financial technology
  • Experience selling to banks
  • Deep understanding of business development and the full sales cycle
  • Ability to negotiate contracts

Please send in your resume if you are interested in this role!

