Executive/VIP Support

Location United States,

Remuneration Competitive

Employment type perm

Updated 06th Jan 2017

Company Selby Jennings

Contact Wade Nodine (NY)

Phone (646) 253-0268

Email click here

JOB DESCRIPTION:

Primary responsibility for supporting Executive level VIP and their administrative teams. Professional corporate office environment where analyst will support desktop, laptop, mobile devices, MS Office, Outlook, VPN, hardware, software, MACs, Audio visual and audio conferencing, meeting boardroom support, etc. at a senior level 2 support role. Analysts will support customers directly onsite and remote.



KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:

  • Troubleshoot and resolve executive team support issues onsite and remote
  • Ensure support tickets are resolved in accordance with Service Level Agreements and customer policy / procedures
  • Configure hardware / software to customer specifications



MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:

  • At least two years' experience in an onsite Executive senior level support role,
  • Strive for continuous improvements / ideas in processes, procedures, support
  • Self-motivated
  • Experience must be related to direct onsite contact with customers (not just over the phone),
  • Must have worked in corporate professional environment,
  • At least four years' experience working at LEVEL 2 support (not phones at service center)
  • Pharma experience a plus
  • Ability to communicate progress, issues, and plans in writing and orally.
  • Mobility support a MUST (iPhones, iPads)
  • MAC experience a must
  • Windows support
  • Hardware / Software support of Laptops, Desktops
  • VPN support experience



