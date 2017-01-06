The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

Business Development Director

Location United States,

Remuneration $120 - $170 per annum

Employment type perm

Updated 06th Jan 2017

Company Selby Jennings

Contact Daniele Jacobson (NY)

Phone 6467594560

Email click here

Looking for a Business Development Director for a leading financial services company. Looking for someone that can prospect new business and close new deals. You will be selling software to investment banks. You will be selling virtual data rooms and M&A to banks.

Responsibilities:

  • Building and executing new market strategies for business development
  • Identify, prospect, and close new business
  • Go on client meetings with C level executives
  • Drive revenue in new accounts

Requirements:

  • Bachelor's degree required
  • Experience in investment banking or financial technology
  • Experience selling to banks
  • Deep understanding of business development and the full sales cycle
  • Ability to negotiate contracts
  • Connections in investment banking PE, and Corporate M&A would be beneficial

Please send in your resume if you are interested in this role!

Financial Job Opportunities | Automated Trader