Business Development Director
Location United States,
Remuneration $120 - $170 per annum
Employment type perm
Updated 06th Jan 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Daniele Jacobson (NY)
Looking for a Business Development Director for a leading
financial services company. Looking for someone that can prospect
new business and close new deals. You will be selling software to
investment banks. You will be selling virtual data rooms and
M&A to banks.
Responsibilities:
- Building and executing new market strategies for business development
- Identify, prospect, and close new business
- Go on client meetings with C level executives
- Drive revenue in new accounts
Requirements:
- Bachelor's degree required
- Experience in investment banking or financial technology
- Experience selling to banks
- Deep understanding of business development and the full sales cycle
- Ability to negotiate contracts
- Connections in investment banking PE, and Corporate M&A would be beneficial
