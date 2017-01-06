The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

URGENT: Senior Java Full Stack Contractor

Location United States,

Remuneration Competitive

Employment type perm

Updated 06th Jan 2017

Company Selby Jennings

Contact Not disclosed

Email click here

Location: NYC

My client is a large tier investment bank in NYC looking for a Senior Web Architect to join their team to support the creation and extension of their electronic platforms for trading. This project will cover the whole web developer process from design, architecture to implementation.

The Successful Candidate for This Senior Full Stack Contractor I Role Will:

  • 8 years experience in Java
  • 8 years experience in Javascript
  • Expert knowledge of AngularJS
  • Have expert knowledge of HTML 5, CSS3
  • Have experience in UI frameworks such as JQuery, ExtJS, Sencha Touch, Bootstrap
  • Strong plus for Web usability/general UX, knowledge of Fixed Income products, scripting skills (Perl, Python, Shell scripts)

Please email your resume and we can discuss the Senior Java Full Stack Contractor role further, my contact details are:


Email: apply.a33ho1g963m@selbyjennings.aptrack.co.uk


