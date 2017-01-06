URGENT: Senior Java Full Stack Contractor
Location: NYC
My client is a large tier investment bank in NYC looking for a Senior Web Architect to join their team to support the creation and extension of their electronic platforms for trading. This project will cover the whole web developer process from design, architecture to implementation.
The Successful Candidate for This Senior Full Stack Contractor I Role Will:
- 8 years experience in Java
- 8 years experience in Javascript
- Expert knowledge of AngularJS
- Have expert knowledge of HTML 5, CSS3
- Have experience in UI frameworks such as JQuery, ExtJS, Sencha Touch, Bootstrap
- Strong plus for Web usability/general UX, knowledge of Fixed Income products, scripting skills (Perl, Python, Shell scripts)
