Sr. Data Architect | Hedge Fund



Salary: $125,000 - $150,000 Plus Bonus and Benefits



My client is an industry leading capital markets firm that specializes real estate related investments and is based in New York, NY and they are looking for a Data Architect to join their team.



This role is based in New York City and the team will consider candidates from all areas of USA as long as they are willing to relocate.



Skills and Experience:



8 years of hands on experience with architecting, designing, and developing data warehouses and ETL procedures.

Lead, or play lead technical role in development teams' efforts to determine unit needs and business processes that are automated by the application

Strong understanding of activities within primary discipline such as Master Data management (MDM), Metadata Management and Data Governance (DG).

Experience with either Teradata or Netezza.

My client pays VERY competitively and offers outstanding benefits. If you are interested please send us your details to fintech@selbyjennings.com or call 646-759-5602.



