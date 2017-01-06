Relationship Manager
Company Selby Jennings
Seeking a Relationship Manager to join a global financial
information and services company. Looking for someone that has
experience managing key client accounts, upselling existing
accounts, and renewing contracts. This person should be able to
able to identify new client opportunities and increase
revenue.
My client is a very well known financial technology firm that employees over thousands of employees. This is a smaller team that you would be joining so you have a lot of room to move into a managment role in the next two years. You will be reporting directly to the Global Head of Sales.
Responsibilities:
- Develop and maintain client relationships
- Run quarterly calls and meetings
- Identify opportunities through the sales cycle of increasing revenue and selling professional services
- Manage contract renewals
- Maintain 100 % Client Renewal rate
Requirements:
- Bachelor's degree required
- Experience within software vendor or service provider
- 5 -8 years in a client facing, account management, relationship management role
- Proven track record of renewing client contracts, generating revenue
- Knowledge of data management and the buy side