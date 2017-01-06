The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

Quantitative Trading Strategist | Front Office

Location United States,

Remuneration Competitive

Employment type perm

Updated 06th Jan 2017

Company Selby Jennings

Contact Not disclosed

Email click here

Senior Quantitative Trading Strategist | Front Office Quant | New York

A tier one Asset Management firm located in the Greater NYC area is looking to expand its quantitative strategies team. The team is small at the moment, but is responsible for a substantial amount of capital ($1B ). As such, they are looking for qualified quantitative researchers to develop and strategize various equity and interest rate derivative strategies directly related to hedging of the funds main book.

Responsibilities will include:

- Quantitative research and development of hedging strategies for a large book


- Broad exposure to fixed income and equity derivatives


- Empirical and systematic research on derivative pricing techniques, strategies, and risk management tools for trading


- Direct exposure to a large amount of PnL

The ideal candidate should possess:


- Masters degree from a top tier university (PhD preferred)


- 4 years of experience working on a quantitative trading desk


- Strong knowledge of derivatives (equities or fixed income)


- Strong programming skills (C / Matlab)


- Strong interpersonal and communication skills


- Desire to work on a fast-paced team alongside traders and researchers alike

Compensation is very competitive, with a base bonus structure

Visa sponsorship is available.

Insurance, benefits, and 401k are applicable.


Financial Job Opportunities | Automated Trader