I am currently looking for an emerging markets (LATAM) FX trader that has a strong background with a full suite of FX derivatives and NDF products. The ideal candidate will have come from a FX flow trading seat and have a strong background making markets and generating profits as well.



My client is a top investment bank and is looking to bring someone on to their flow trading desk. This is a role where you will be working within the FX trading desks of one of the best investment banks in the country working with a diversified client group and generating alpha. This position provides for a great opportunity to take strides in your career and really further your understanding of the FX products space. They truly hire some of the most qualified candidates on the street and offer a competitive base and bonus structure.



Required Skills:



Strong background making markets within LATAM FX.

Strong analytical & quantitative research background.

You have a good work ethic, willingness to learn and drive to become a trader.

You work well in a collaborative environment.