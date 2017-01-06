The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

Updated 06th Jan 2017

Top Japanese Investment Bank is currently looking to add a fixed income salesperson who's experienced in the Japanese market with a deep and transferable book of business. The ideal candidate will have at least 7 years of experience selling domestic fixed income products (treasuries, bonds, etc.) to Japanese clients ( banks, insurance companies, asset managers, etc.).

My client is a global investment bank who is looking for a talented fixed income salesperson to deepen their Japanese coverage. You will be surrounded by other experienced and successful fixed income sales professionals, provided with first-rate technology for your utilization and a highly competitive financial package. The position will be based out of New York and all will be kept strictly confidential.

Only Apply If:

  • You have 7 years of sales experience in the domestic fixed income market
  • In-depth experience selling treasuries, bonds, and FX products to Japanese institutions
  • You have consistently generated positive revenue and have a transferable book of business
  • You work well in a collaborative environment and have a strong work ethic
  • Strong preference will be shown to Japanese speaking candidates as you will be speaking daily with Japanese clientele



