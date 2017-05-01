Product Control - Capital Markets

Top tier investment manager currently looking to expand the product control team with hires across multiple levels. The team's general responsibilities include daily valuation, p&l and risk analysis, and reporting across OTC derivatives, fixed income, equities, rates, fx, and commodities.

Ideal candidates would be interested in joining a high-performing team consisting of top finance professionals, and should come in looking to challenge themselves and grow both professionally and personally. This firm offers a collegiate environment and strong benefits, and is a great place to set down roots for the long-run.



Responsibilities:

Testing of derivatives pricing models and other portfolio models

Daily valuation of derivatives portfolio and accurate reporting of greeks and p&l to front office and senior management

Perform daily and weekly p&l substantiation through a risk-based explain

Analysis and explanation of the daily balance sheet, p&l preparation and reporting

Document procedures and explain results of adjustments in addition to reconciling and booking adjustments to the general ledger

Performing test cycles for system upgrades and change initiatives

Involvement in quarterly disclosure preparation and review process

Assist in the forecast and CCAR process

Work closely with various internal departments to resolve issues

Ad-hoc special projects as required

Requirements:

At least a Bachelor's degree in Finance, Accounting or a related field

3 years in a product control function within financial services

Experience with OTC derivatives, cross-asset knowledge highly preferred

Excellent communication and organizational skills, with a proven ability to problem-solve

Proficient in Excel and other Microsoft Office applications

