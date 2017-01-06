The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

A tier one Asset Management firm located in New York is looking to expand its quantitative research team. The candidate will develop factor models, research and implement strategies focused on equity derivatives and volatilty. Candidates will have an opportunity to transition into portfolio manager position in the future.

Responsibilities will include:

- Alpha research focused on volatility and equities derivatives
- Develop quant trading strategies
- Portfolio optimization and backtesting strategies
- Present findings to internal committees
- Develop predictive models

The ideal candidate should possess:


- PHD in finance, mathematics, statistics, or quantitate field
- 6 years of experience in quantitative research
- Must have a background in volatility or derivatives across asset classes
- Strong programming skills (Matlab, Python, or R.)
- Strong communication and presentation skills

Compensation is very competitive, with a base bonus structure


