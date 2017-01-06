Alpha Researcher
A tier one Asset Management firm located in New York is looking
to expand its quantitative research team. The candidate will
develop factor models, research and implement strategies focused
on equity derivatives and volatilty. Candidates will have an
opportunity to transition into portfolio manager position in the
future.
Responsibilities will include:
- Alpha research focused on volatility and equities derivatives
- Develop quant trading strategies
- Portfolio optimization and backtesting strategies
- Present findings to internal committees
- Develop predictive models
The ideal candidate should possess:
- PHD in finance, mathematics, statistics, or quantitate field
- 6 years of experience in quantitative research
- Must have a background in volatility or derivatives across asset classes
- Strong programming skills (Matlab, Python, or R.)
- Strong communication and presentation skills
Compensation is very competitive, with a base bonus structure