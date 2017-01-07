My client are seeking an individual who has 8 years of web programming and architecture experience. Candidate will have extensive experience with the design and development of web based applications and enterprise integrations as they will be accountable for the success of both the technical and functional aspects of a given project. Candidate should have a proven history of success as a technical lead.



- Ability to drive good software engineering practices including configuration management

- Ability to take leadership in proposing, researching and implementing creative technology solutions

- Perform the lead technical role in designing and implementing practical, maintainable project solutions

- Maintain a consistent focus on quality for the entire project

- Perform code reviews; developing and adhering to coding standards

- Stay current with emerging technologies and techniques

- Stay current with rapidly changing web standards

- Encourage team awareness and appropriate adoption of emerging technologies

- Mentor junior team members

- Work with other departments to ensure high quality and timely delivery

- Work comfortably within a dynamic challenging environment within the parameters of delivery deadlines

- Maintain open lines of communication relating to the status of a given projects and its risks and challenges

- Become a recognized subject matter expert within their fields of expertise

- Must have a collaborative and positive attitude





Requirements

- Proficient with Java Programming

- Proficient with JavaScript libraries and Frameworks

- Proficient with Spring Framework

- Proficient with object oriented methodologies

- Proficient with MVC design pattern

- Proficient with open-source servers (Tomcat, Apache)

- Proficient with XML, SOAP, RESTful, and JSON

- Proficient with source-control tools and practices

- The ability to think creatively, leverage external resources and generate new ideas to solve complex problems via technology







