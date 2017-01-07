HFT - Chicago Based Asset Manager





The high-frequency trading group of a Chicago-based asset manager is looking to add an experienced trader to its growing team. The firm is strongest in equities (cash, derivatives, ETFs) and futures across multiple different asset classes. This is a great opportunity for a trader who is looking for a strong infrastructure and to take a step forward in their career.



Requirements:



- B.S. / B.A. or graduate degree in engineering, finance, economics, mathematics, or another related field

- 2 years of experience in electronic / high-frequency trading

- Professional working experience trading equities, ETFs, or futures

- General knowledge of C

- Excellent and consistent Return on Capital (ROC)

- A proven track record (not just back-test data)

- Ability to run high frequency algorithms





