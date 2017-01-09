Senior Sales - Portfolio Analytics Tools, Institutional Investment space - Frankfurt



A global leading provider of risk management analysis and portfolio analytics tools is seeking a qualified Sales Executive to join their team in Frankfurt. You will be responsible to help drive the growth of the business in the DACH region by building and maintaining business relationships with clients.



This exciting new role offers the right candidate autonomy and long-term career growth and development as well as an exciting and challenging role responsible for selling Risk Management products, and services to the financial industry.



The Role:



Manage entire sales process - managing all sales communication with leads and prospects within the assigned territory

Negotiating and closing sales contracts

Identifying new sales opportunities

Solving customer challenges and problems by a combination of technology, business, interpersonal and professional experience

Record and track sales activities using company CRM software

Targeting new accounts by means of cold calling, networking, prospecting and meetings

The Profile:



'Hunter' attitude with the ability to target and win new clients

A proven track record selling in the institutional investment space in the DACH region

An understanding of the investment management process

Equity and Multi-Asset class portfolio systems experience

German and English fluency

Personable with the ability to communicate effectively

Self-sufficient and motivated

Successful in negotiations and closing sales

If this sounds like you, the company in turn offers a position in their office with more flexible career paths growing with the business, deeper insights and integration into all business aspects, and more space to bring in own ideas and to make an impact.



If this sounds like the right role for you, please send a copy of your CV to Connor Bradley at Selby Jennings -





apply.a33ho1g9afr@selbyjennings.aptrack.co.uk





connor.bradley[@]selbyjennings.ch





41 44 542 12 55





