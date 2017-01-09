Sales Executive - Institutional Investment Space
Location Germany,
Remuneration 125k
Employment type perm
Updated 09th Jan 2017
Company DSJ Global
Contact Connor Bradley
Phone 020 3758 8950
Email click here
Senior Sales - Portfolio Analytics Tools, Institutional
Investment space - Frankfurt
A global leading provider of risk management analysis and portfolio analytics tools is seeking a qualified Sales Executive to join their team in Frankfurt. You will be responsible to help drive the growth of the business in the DACH region by building and maintaining business relationships with clients.
This exciting new role offers the right candidate autonomy and long-term career growth and development as well as an exciting and challenging role responsible for selling Risk Management products, and services to the financial industry.
The Role:
- Manage entire sales process - managing all sales communication with leads and prospects within the assigned territory
- Negotiating and closing sales contracts
- Identifying new sales opportunities
- Solving customer challenges and problems by a combination of technology, business, interpersonal and professional experience
- Record and track sales activities using company CRM software
- Targeting new accounts by means of cold calling, networking, prospecting and meetings
The Profile:
- 'Hunter' attitude with the ability to target and win new clients
- A proven track record selling in the institutional investment space in the DACH region
- An understanding of the investment management process
- Equity and Multi-Asset class portfolio systems experience
- German and English fluency
- Personable with the ability to communicate effectively
- Self-sufficient and motivated
- Successful in negotiations and closing sales
If this sounds like you, the company in turn offers a position in
their office with more flexible career paths growing with the
business, deeper insights and integration into all business
aspects, and more space to bring in own ideas and to make an
impact.
If this sounds like the right role for you, please send a copy of your CV to Connor Bradley at Selby Jennings -
apply.a33ho1g9afr@selbyjennings.aptrack.co.uk
connor.bradley[@]selbyjennings.ch
41 44 542 12 55
Selby Jennings is a trading style of Phaidon International (Schweiz) GmbH, Freigutgstrasse 26, 8002, Zurich.