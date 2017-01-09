Sales Operations Manager
Sales Operations Manager - Zurich
A fast growing SaaS company are actively seeking talented and passionate individuals who excel in challenging and demanding roles in an international environment. You will have technical and development expertise and as a Sales Operation Manager you will be responsible for building and maintaining processes in relation to the business goals by customising salesforce and implementing it to enable success in sales and customer processes.
Profile:
- Experience using Salesforce, Apex, and Visualforce
- Excellent communication skills
- Detail orientated and proactive
- Excellent skills in Excel
- Salesforce certified an advantage
- Knowledge of Sales Organisations
The role:
- To work closely with sales operations, and engineering teams.
- Educates the sales teams about processes promoting efficiency in sales
- Develop workflows
- Presents solutions and processes in order to drive sales
- Organise and create data-driven campaigns
