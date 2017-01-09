Sales Operations Manager - Zurich



A fast growing SaaS company are actively seeking talented and passionate individuals who excel in challenging and demanding roles in an international environment. You will have technical and development expertise and as a Sales Operation Manager you will be responsible for building and maintaining processes in relation to the business goals by customising salesforce and implementing it to enable success in sales and customer processes.



Profile:



Experience using Salesforce, Apex, and Visualforce

Excellent communication skills

Detail orientated and proactive

Excellent skills in Excel

Salesforce certified an advantage

Knowledge of Sales Organisations

The role:



To work closely with sales operations, and engineering teams.

Educates the sales teams about processes promoting efficiency in sales

Develop workflows

Presents solutions and processes in order to drive sales

Organise and create data-driven campaigns





