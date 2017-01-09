Associate, Corporate
Location Belgium,
Remuneration €100000 - €120000 per annum, Benefits: comp & benefits package
Employment type perm
Updated 09th Jan 2017
Company Carlton Senior Appointments
Contact James Cookson
Phone 02070194100
Email click here
Top tier International law firm seeks Corporate/ Investment Funds
lawyer
Requirements:
- 1-4 years' experience as a lawyer or in-house lawyer in corporate law/ M&A
- Strong academic background
- LL.M qualified
- Fluent in French and English, Dutch will be an asset
- Competitive salary and package
- International firm with international exposure to a broad client base
Please call me on 442037588838