Our client is a small, quantitative prop trading firm headquartered in New York dealing with both alternative and traditional investments. They develop their own platforms and models, and have grown their assets exponentially in a few years.

They are currently looking for analytical and ambitious individuals to join their trading operations team full-time. This will be in New York working directly with the traders.

  • Support trading across fixed income, equities, fx, commodities, associated derivatives etc. in daily risk and p&l reconciliation
  • Monitor daily curve and volatility calibration, and report calculations of valuation differences due to collateral changes on derivatives
  • Manage and keep track of cash and trade related processes on proprietary systems
  • Perform monthly closes and maintain daily reports of transactions, accounts and rectify errors associated with trade discrepancies
  • Quickly get familiarized with the various software and quantitative strategies
  • Hedge and execute trades on an as-need basis
  • Take part in cross-department initiatives and complete ad-hoc projects as assigned

  • Bachelor's degree (4 years) with a Finance-related major, or applied mathematics/statistics
  • Strong knowledge of derivative products (swaps, options, futures, forwards etc.)
  • Some experience with SQL/VBA preferred
  • Experience using Bloomberg, Essbase, or similar programs preferred
  • Exceptional multitasking and organizational skills
  • Proficient in Excel and other Microsoft Office applications

This is a multi-hire opportunity across a number of seniority levels. Interested candidates from Analyst to VP are encouraged to apply.

