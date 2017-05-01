Trade Operations (Front Office) - Multiple Levels



Description

Our client is a small, quantitative prop trading firm headquartered in New York dealing with both alternative and traditional investments. They develop their own platforms and models, and have grown their assets exponentially in a few years.



They are currently looking for analytical and ambitious individuals to join their trading operations team full-time. This will be in New York working directly with the traders.



Responsibilities



Support trading across fixed income, equities, fx, commodities, associated derivatives etc. in daily risk and p&l reconciliation

Monitor daily curve and volatility calibration, and report calculations of valuation differences due to collateral changes on derivatives

Manage and keep track of cash and trade related processes on proprietary systems

Perform monthly closes and maintain daily reports of transactions, accounts and rectify errors associated with trade discrepancies

Quickly get familiarized with the various software and quantitative strategies

Hedge and execute trades on an as-need basis

Take part in cross-department initiatives and complete ad-hoc projects as assigned

Requirements

Bachelor's degree (4 years) with a Finance-related major, or applied mathematics/statistics

Strong knowledge of derivative products (swaps, options, futures, forwards etc.)

Some experience with SQL/VBA preferred

Experience using Bloomberg, Essbase, or similar programs preferred

Exceptional multitasking and organizational skills

Proficient in Excel and other Microsoft Office applications

This is a multi-hire opportunity across a number of seniority levels. Interested candidates from Analyst to VP are encouraged to apply.



Please attach a copy of your updated CV and a consultant will be in touch with you shortly.