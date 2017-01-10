Java Developer-Trading Desk



Multi Strategy Hedge Fund $2 Billion AUM



San Francisco, California



Java,Python,Spark Mesos



$125,000-$175,000 bonus



2 Openings





A mid-sized multi strategy hedge fund located in San Francisco is looking to bring on a mid level Java developer to their core tech team. The Java developer will join a team of some of the top silicon valley/tech developers in the market alongside experienced financial professionals. The team is in the middle of building their in-house trading desk from the ground up in Java/Python. This group is The main thrust of the group is data, analytics and scaling their compute on a private cluster. All whilst exploring technologies such as Ansible, Mesos, Marathon and Spark. The fund has been growing massively and is currently in expansion mode-exploring new strategies and testing the boundaries of technology.



The ideal candidate comes from a strong enterprise Java/Python programming background with strong analytical/data skills. Finance experience is not required, rather a strong desire to be in the industry will do as the team has employees coming from a variety of technology backgrounds. Other OOP backgrounds are welcome.





Key Skills:



3 years with Enterprise Java experience

Experience with Python

Good database/analytical knowledge

Cluster computing,spark,mesos,aws are all a huge plus

Degree in Computer Science/Engineering or related field

Excellent communication skills







This is an excellent opportunity for a top technologist to break into the financial technology industry. If you would be interested in finding out more about this opportunity, please apply to this posting with your most up to date resume or send to fintech [AT] selbyjennings [DOT] com or give us a call on 646-759-5602.









