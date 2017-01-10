C++ Video Game Software Developer-New York City
Location United States,
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Ramsey Safieh (NY)
Phone +1 646 759 4560
Email click here
New York City
C ,Java, Python,SQL
Multiple Openings
$100,000-$135,000 Depending on skills/experience
A pioneer in the gaming industry is looking to make multiple hires within their software development team in their New York office to help contribute to their video game software that is written in a variety of different programming languages, primarily C . The team is composed of some of the best software developers in the world, coming from the likes of Apple,Google,Facebook and Rockstar games as well as research labs. The organization is looking for top notch developers with experience or fresh out of their educational programs who are eager to learn advanced technologies and concepts that are changing the way the gaming industry is viewed. Although the ideal candidate will be proficient with C , candidates with exceptional development skills in other programming languages will be considered as well.
Requirements:
- BS, MS or PhD degree in Computer Science, Computer Engineering or related field from a reputable school
- Proficiency with one OOP language including C ,Java,C# or Python
- Excellent communication skills
- Proven track record of keeping up with modern technology advancements/contributions
- Strong knowledge of data structures/algorithms
- Strong math skills
If you would be interested in finding out more about this opportunity, please respond to this posting with your most up to date resume