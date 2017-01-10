C Video Game Software Developer

New York City

C ,Java, Python,SQL

Multiple Openings

$100,000-$135,000 Depending on skills/experience





A pioneer in the gaming industry is looking to make multiple hires within their software development team in their New York office to help contribute to their video game software that is written in a variety of different programming languages, primarily C . The team is composed of some of the best software developers in the world, coming from the likes of Apple,Google,Facebook and Rockstar games as well as research labs. The organization is looking for top notch developers with experience or fresh out of their educational programs who are eager to learn advanced technologies and concepts that are changing the way the gaming industry is viewed. Although the ideal candidate will be proficient with C , candidates with exceptional development skills in other programming languages will be considered as well.



Requirements:



BS, MS or PhD degree in Computer Science, Computer Engineering or related field from a reputable school

Proficiency with one OOP language including C ,Java,C# or Python

Excellent communication skills

Proven track record of keeping up with modern technology advancements/contributions

Strong knowledge of data structures/algorithms

Strong math skills



If you would be interested in finding out more about this opportunity, please respond to this posting with your most up to date resume or send to apply.a33ho1g9cbw@selbyjennings.aptrack.co.uk. Feel free to give us a call on 646-759-5602