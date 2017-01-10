C Engineer

50 Person Start-Up High-Frequency Trading Firm

C/C ,Python, Linux



$125,000-$200,000 bonus equity

Two Openings for a Junior (1-4 years) and Senior Level (5 years) C Software Developer



We have partnered with a Start-Up high-frequency trading firm in New York City that is looking to expand their core technology trading team with a junior level and experienced level C/C developer. The firm has been around for three years and has seen massive returns since it's inception. The fund has the backing from some of the top names in the industry, currently employing the top 5% of technologists in the US from a variety of backgrounds including Google,Facebook,Amazon and other trading firms. If you are passionate about C/C development in a fast-paced environment, this is the role for you.



You will be working on a team to solve complex and challenging problems related to system performance, latency and optimization. The team members use modern C on state of the art trading systems, having direct interaction with the traders and researchers. The room for upward mobility and overall effect on the bottom line of the firm's success is clear.





The ideal candidate is a passionate C/C developer with a knack for computers and technology. You will be willing to wear multiple hats, and do what it takes to make sure the firm continues it's rapid success. Any low-level development or interesting project work is an added plus. Finance experience in not required, the team comes from a variety of different backgrounds. The firm is also open to exploratory conversations with exceptional individuals from other technical backgrounds.





Key Skills:



C/C proficiency on a Linux platform

Experience designing, architecting, coding, and optimizing low-levelreal-time systems.

Degree in CS,EE,Physics, or a related field

Experience in creating/supporting cross-platform multithreaded applications

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills

Ideally some experience in developing low latency systems

Excellent communication skills

Go getter mentality, passion for C/C and modern technologies