Software Engineer

Quantitative Trading Firm

Chicago

$150,000-$200,000



A leading Quantitative Trading firm in Chicago has an immediate opening for Quantitative Software Engineer for a team producing high- performance systems that are deployed in the financial marketplace. The role focuses on the design of trading system managing internal message processing as well as connectivity to external trading destinations. The ideal candidate must possess high software design and implementation skills. Successful candidates will be able to understand and work with large-scale, distributed systems and thrive in a fast-paced, results-driven environment. The right applicant will be an exceptional coder and strong mathematical thinker, and will join the team of quantitative software engineers, and must have strong technical and analytical skills and competitive problem solver that can work on difficult computational and data-related problems and implement efficient and innovative solutions. The role requires a sophisticated knowledge of algorithms, computing, and highly technical skills.



Essential Requirements:



PhD/MS in Computer Science, Physics, Mathematics, Engineering or any similar quantitative field

An obsession with building quality software.

Some software development experiences in highly complex, technical fields.

Some knowledge of statistical modeling, and strong math and problem solving skills.

Experience with scientific computing, algorithm development, and deep knowledge of developing in Linux/Unix environment

Excellent C/C programming skills

Familiar with Perl or Python

Analyze statistics on trading models and devise approaches to improve the production procedures

Familiar with common algorithms and data structures

Technical agility and curiosity about the next generation of cutting edge technologies

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills

Interest in applying technology to real situations, comfortable working in a fast paced working environment

Some years experience in software development, or software engineering company

Recent graduates or post-doc candidates are welcome



If you would be interested in finding our more about this opportuniy, please apply to this posting or send in your resume to fintech [AT] selbyjennings [DOT] com or give us a call on 646-759-5602