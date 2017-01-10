C Developer

High Frequency Trading Firm

Chicago

100,000-160,000 bonus and full benefits





A leading high frequency trading firm full of the top talent in the United States is looking to bring on a junior-mid level C developer to one of their trading teams. The ideal candidate will be proficient in C and come from a top school with a degree in Computer Science or related field. This person would work closely within an established trade team to develop, monitor, and enhance trade strategies.



Key Skills:



1-2 years experience with C (preferably low latency)

Scripting experience (python, bash)

Experience designing multi-threaded applications

Solid understanding of network protocols

Ability to work on projects with short life cycles (daily deliverables)

Strong analytical and problem solving skills



This is an excellent opportunity for a candidate to join one of the best high frequency trading firms in the market no matter what their background is in. If you are an exceptional technologist and have a desire to learn more, than this is the job for you. If interested, please respond with your most up to date resume to technyc [at]selbyjennings [dot] com or give us a call on 646-759-5602