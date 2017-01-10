Global Leading Financial Services Firm/Hedge Funds



New York, New York



Circa $90,000-$140,000 Bonus & Full Benefits



Skills: C ,Java,C#,Python



Our clients are currently looking to bring on recent PHD graduates as well as candidates with 2-4 years of professional experience to fill their numerous openings that they are looking to fill. If you are a strong programmer with 2-4 years of professional experience looking to join a world class firm this is the perfefect opportunity for you. The ideal candidates will come from a PHD background using C ,Java,C#, or Python.



Our clients are looking to bring on candidates as soon as possible as they are business critical hires. They include Tier 1 investment banks, Hedge funds, Trading Firms, and Software Vendors.



Key Responsibilities for Software Engineer/Quantitative Engineer:



PHD or Masters Degree

2-4 years of professional experience

Good communication skills

Proficiency with C ,Python,Java, or PYTHON





If you are coming from a strong programming or educational background and are looking to join a world class financial services firm respond to this posting with your most up to date resume or email us at fintech [at] selbyjennings [dot] com.