Global Leading Financial Services Firm/Hedge Funds
New York, New York
Skills: C ,Java,C#,Python
Our clients are currently looking to bring on recent PHD graduates as well as candidates with 2-4 years of professional experience to fill their numerous openings that they are looking to fill. If you are a strong programmer with 2-4 years of professional experience looking to join a world class firm this is the perfefect opportunity for you. The ideal candidates will come from a PHD background using C ,Java,C#, or Python.
Our clients are looking to bring on candidates as soon as possible as they are business critical hires. They include Tier 1 investment banks, Hedge funds, Trading Firms, and Software Vendors.
Key Responsibilities for Software Engineer/Quantitative Engineer:
- PHD or Masters Degree
- 2-4 years of professional experience
- Good communication skills
- Proficiency with C ,Python,Java, or PYTHON
If you are coming from a strong programming or educational background and are looking to join a world class financial services firm respond to this posting with your most up to date resume or email us at fintech [at] selbyjennings [dot] com.