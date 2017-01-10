The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

PHD Software Engineers/Quantitative Engineers

Location United States,

Remuneration $90000 - $130000 per annum, Benefits: bonus+full benefits

Employment type perm

Updated 10th Jan 2017

Company Selby Jennings

Contact Ramsey Safieh (NY)

Phone +1 646 759 4560

Email click here

Global Leading Financial Services Firm/Hedge Funds

New York, New York

Circa $90,000-$140,000 Bonus & Full Benefits

Skills: C ,Java,C#,Python

Our clients are currently looking to bring on recent PHD graduates as well as candidates with 2-4 years of professional experience to fill their numerous openings that they are looking to fill. If you are a strong programmer with 2-4 years of professional experience looking to join a world class firm this is the perfefect opportunity for you. The ideal candidates will come from a PHD background using C ,Java,C#, or Python.

Our clients are looking to bring on candidates as soon as possible as they are business critical hires. They include Tier 1 investment banks, Hedge funds, Trading Firms, and Software Vendors.

Key Responsibilities for Software Engineer/Quantitative Engineer:

  • PHD or Masters Degree
  • 2-4 years of professional experience
  • Good communication skills
  • Proficiency with C ,Python,Java, or PYTHON



If you are coming from a strong programming or educational background and are looking to join a world class financial services firm respond to this posting with your most up to date resume or email us at fintech [at] selbyjennings [dot] com.

Financial Job Opportunities | Automated Trader