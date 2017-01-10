URGENT | Quant Developer - Strategy Team
Location United States,
Remuneration Competitive
Employment type perm
Updated 10th Jan 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Lauren Dennis (NY)
Phone (646) 759-5605
Email click here
Quantitative Developer - Global Quant Strategy
Team
A Tier I Investment Bank in NYC is looking to expand its Quant Strategy team focused on trading optimization, portfolio construction, and infrastructure design and implementation. The team works collaboratively between research, development, and optimization to ensure that stocks, portfolios, and ETF baskets are traded as efficiently as possible. The ideal candidate will have the opportunity to develop their skill set as a developer and transition into more of a research-focused position within a short amount of time.
Job responsibilities would be:
- Work closely with senior researcher to deploy new investment strategies and portfolio construction
- Portfolio construction research and model development in order to enhance trading efforts
- Design and develop research libraries and apps using Python
- Develop Python applications (used for data management, quant investment research)
The ideal candidate should possess:
- 1 years of work experience working as a quantitative developer on a delta one desk
- Advanced degree in Computer Science
- Strong programming knowledge of Python required
- Passionate about writing code in Python
- Good communication skills
