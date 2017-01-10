Quantitative Developer - Global Quant Strategy Team



A Tier I Investment Bank in NYC is looking to expand its Quant Strategy team focused on trading optimization, portfolio construction, and infrastructure design and implementation. The team works collaboratively between research, development, and optimization to ensure that stocks, portfolios, and ETF baskets are traded as efficiently as possible. The ideal candidate will have the opportunity to develop their skill set as a developer and transition into more of a research-focused position within a short amount of time.



Job responsibilities would be:



Work closely with senior researcher to deploy new investment strategies and portfolio construction

Portfolio construction research and model development in order to enhance trading efforts

Design and develop research libraries and apps using Python

Develop Python applications (used for data management, quant investment research)

The ideal candidate should possess:



1 years of work experience working as a quantitative developer on a delta one desk

Advanced degree in Computer Science

Strong programming knowledge of Python required

Passionate about writing code in Python

Good communication skills



