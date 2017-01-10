High Frequency Trader - Futures



A Chicago based trading firm is looking to add a low-latency quantitative trader to its futures group in early 2017. The firm is strongest in the equity space, but generalist futures trader will be considered for the role as well. C background preferred.



Responsibilities:

Create, develop, and execute high frequency trading algorithms in the futures market, particularly equities and ETFs

Analyst trading performance using mathematics and statistics

Work closely alongside quantitative researchers and developers in order to modify strategies to maximize profitability

Use firm's proprietary trading model on major US and European electronic markets



Requirements:

B.S. / B.A. or graduate degree in engineering, finance, economics, mathematics, or another related field

2 years of experience trading as a member of a high frequency trading group, ideally with a futures trading group

Professional working experience trading equities, ETFs, or futures (across any asset class)

General working knowledge of C

Excellent and consistent Return on Capital (ROC)

Professional experience running high frequency algorithms