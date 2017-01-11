Head of Risk - NYC Chinese Bank
A major global bank is looking to add a Head of Risk Management
in their New York City office. This role will oversee the entire
risk function of the firm, so ideally candidates will have
experience across credit risk, market risk, operational risk, and
more. Previous exposure to M&A, project finance, and
transaction banking is preferred. This bank is headquartered in
China and after seeing astounding success in the US, they are
seeking to add senior leadership within their risk platform in
New York.
Responsibilities:
-Oversee a large team across the firm's risk function - credit, market, operational, liquidity, etc.
-Responsible for managing the bank's credit portfolio and investment activities
-Sit on C-level committees to highlight risks in the market
-Strategize with other C-level members of the firm to strategize how to avoid/mitigate risks across various advisory activities, investments, projects, portfolios, and more
Qualifications:
-MBA or Masters degree
-15 years of experience within risk and banking
-Excellent communication skills and prior leadership experience
-Chinese speaking skills required
