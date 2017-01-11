A major global bank is looking to add a Head of Risk Management in their New York City office. This role will oversee the entire risk function of the firm, so ideally candidates will have experience across credit risk, market risk, operational risk, and more. Previous exposure to M&A, project finance, and transaction banking is preferred. This bank is headquartered in China and after seeing astounding success in the US, they are seeking to add senior leadership within their risk platform in New York.



Responsibilities:



-Oversee a large team across the firm's risk function - credit, market, operational, liquidity, etc.



-Responsible for managing the bank's credit portfolio and investment activities



-Sit on C-level committees to highlight risks in the market



-Strategize with other C-level members of the firm to strategize how to avoid/mitigate risks across various advisory activities, investments, projects, portfolios, and more





Qualifications:



-MBA or Masters degree



-15 years of experience within risk and banking



-Excellent communication skills and prior leadership experience



-Chinese speaking skills required





If interested, please apply below.