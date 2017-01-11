Junior Equity Trader / TA - Asia Shift
Location United States,
Remuneration $40000 - $65000 per annum
Employment type perm
Updated 11th Jan 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Jeffrey Koehler (NY)
Phone +1 646 759 4560
Associate Trader - Equities - Asia Shift
Our client, a proprietary trading firm is looking to add an overnight trading assistant/junior trader to its equity division in Downtown Chicago. As this role is working Asia hours, the TA will take on further responsibilities than a day trading assistant given the smaller size of the team.
Job Requirements:
- B.A. or B.S. in finance, mathematics, economics, business, or any other related field
- AT LEAST internship experience working on a trading desk, but this does not necessarily need to be directly in the equity space
- Prior experience working in a fast-paced, challenging environment
- Candidates should have general familiarity with at least one scripting language
- Strong communication skills (English)
- Working proficiency with Microsoft Office tools
Role Responsibilities:
- Booking and executing trades
- Preparing P&L reports daily
- Work with senior traders to research the firm's trading strategy
- Making adjustments to trading strategies
- Monitoring and reconciling trading positions during the Asia shift
- Expanding coverage beyond equities into other products when necessary (fixed income, commodities, etc.)