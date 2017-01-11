The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

Junior Equity Trader / TA - Asia Shift

Location United States,

Remuneration $40000 - $65000 per annum

Employment type perm

Updated 11th Jan 2017

Company Selby Jennings

Contact Jeffrey Koehler (NY)

Phone +1 646 759 4560

Email click here

Associate Trader - Equities - Asia Shift

Our client, a proprietary trading firm is looking to add an overnight trading assistant/junior trader to its equity division in Downtown Chicago. As this role is working Asia hours, the TA will take on further responsibilities than a day trading assistant given the smaller size of the team.

Job Requirements:

  • B.A. or B.S. in finance, mathematics, economics, business, or any other related field
  • AT LEAST internship experience working on a trading desk, but this does not necessarily need to be directly in the equity space
  • Prior experience working in a fast-paced, challenging environment
  • Candidates should have general familiarity with at least one scripting language
  • Strong communication skills (English)
  • Working proficiency with Microsoft Office tools


Role Responsibilities:

  • Booking and executing trades
  • Preparing P&L reports daily
  • Work with senior traders to research the firm's trading strategy
  • Making adjustments to trading strategies
  • Monitoring and reconciling trading positions during the Asia shift
  • Expanding coverage beyond equities into other products when necessary (fixed income, commodities, etc.)

