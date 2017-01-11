Development Engineer/Data Scientist for Leading Global Investment Bank



The client is seeking top talent for their small team of passionate engineers to lead the way with their new product development group. They are an elite team that is set out to find a brilliant mind that will act on their strong skills as a data scientist and software engineer with a passion for artificial intelligence and machine learning. Projects are to change every 3-6 months and focus on financial/non-financial products that are limitless



Responsibilities:



1. Engineer is accountable for all of the technical aspects of coding, design, implementation and programming to scale.

2. Drive the full lifecycle (plan, manage and delivery) to meet defined deliverables, processes, and tools.

3. Research, recommend, and support new standards, experiments, innovations, and upgrades

4. Work in partnership with teams to develop integration design and create appropriate estimates on design and development services for integration initiatives

5. Responsible to develop and implement IT business processes based on industry-best practices

6. Inspire team members and facilitate team meetings and make formal project reports and presentations to various audiences.

7. Apply your ability to partake and manage workload on real-time applications, datacenter and infrastructure related projects from inception through completion



Relevant Skills/Requirements:



1. M. S. in Computer Science or related field.

2. Proven success in delivering successfully large scale integration projects.

3. Strong understanding of emerging technologies: mobile (IOS, Android), or No SQL (Hadoop, Mongo, Casandra), columnar (Vertica, Sybase IQ), and search (solr or EleasticSearch)

4. Experience in Architect / Design Experience in Large Complex Multi-terabyte data setting.

5. Deep understanding and experience in integrations technology including Software Oriented Architecture (SOA) and interrelated standards and technologies.

6. 5-10 years of experience in programming - C, C , Java Python, Ruby

7. Experience with Cisco UCS, VMWare, AIX VIO, etc.

8. Extensive experience with LINUX (RHEL, SUSE) or Windows, UNIX (AIX, SUN, CISCO, HP, DELL)

9. Knowledge of Sybase, SQL Server, Oracle, DB2

10. Understanding of security procedures and practices.



Bonus Skills



1. Financial Experience

2. Understanding of UML and OO software design

3. Knowledge of C#, F#

4. Strong problem solving skills

5. Strong verbal / written/ communication skills

6. Self-starter

7. Exceptional project management and facilitation skills



Benefits Package



Competive base salary, full health benefits, and discretionary bonus





























