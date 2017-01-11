Senior C Software Developer for Market Making Firm in New York



My client is a registered Market Making Firm that has been in business for over three decades. The team is seeking a very talented candidate to come in and make an instant impact on their technology trading platform. You will work directly with one of the firm's senior IT directors and the role will offer a direct influence in technology aligned with their fixed income desk. The ideal candidate will have a very strong academic background, and solid career track record proving excellent programming skills (C )



Job Specifics



The client is looking for a talented C Developer to implement and develop top tier high-frequency trading system in a fast-paced, agile environment.

The candidate will develop new software and modify existing system using C on a Linux platform.

Must work with analysts to develop and maintain large scale financial analysis trading applications in a real-time environment including, designing, testing, and implementing software.



Requirements



Bachelor's, Master's or Ph. D. in computer Science or Mathematics (Master's Preferred, Ph. D. Highly Preferred)

Excellent Academic Record and C Programming Skills









