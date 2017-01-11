The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

LATAM Crude Oil Trader - Top Global Energy Firm

Location United States,

Remuneration $100000 - $140000 per annum

Employment type perm

Updated 11th Jan 2017

Company Selby Jennings

Contact Dean Hottum (NY)

Phone 646) 759-5604

Email click here

Crude Trader - Top Global Energy Firm - Houston, TX

My client is currently searching for a crude trader with at least five years experience and a proven ability to cover both the physical and paper side. This role is based in their Houston office and will cover LATAM markets.

Requirements:

  • 5 plus years of crude trading experience.
  • Ability to cover paper and physical side.
  • Covers LATAM markets.
  • Comfortable working in a small office.
  • Self-starter: ability to work on your own.
  • Fluent Spanish speaker preferred.



Serious candidates: please send the most up to date version of your CV and contact information.

