LATAM Crude Oil Trader - Top Global Energy Firm
Location United States,
Remuneration $100000 - $140000 per annum
Employment type perm
Updated 11th Jan 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Dean Hottum (NY)
Phone 646) 759-5604
Email click here
Crude Trader - Top Global Energy Firm - Houston, TX
My client is currently searching for a crude trader with at least five years experience and a proven ability to cover both the physical and paper side. This role is based in their Houston office and will cover LATAM markets.
Requirements:
- 5 plus years of crude trading experience.
- Ability to cover paper and physical side.
- Covers LATAM markets.
- Comfortable working in a small office.
- Self-starter: ability to work on your own.
-
Fluent Spanish speaker preferred.
Serious candidates: please send the most up to date version of your CV and contact information.