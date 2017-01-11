Crude Trader - Top Global Energy Firm - Houston, TX



My client is currently searching for a crude trader with at least five years experience and a proven ability to cover both the physical and paper side. This role is based in their Houston office and will cover LATAM markets.



Requirements:



5 plus years of crude trading experience.

Ability to cover paper and physical side.

Covers LATAM markets.

Comfortable working in a small office.

Self-starter: ability to work on your own.

Fluent Spanish speaker preferred.







Serious candidates: please send the most up to date version of your CV and contact information.