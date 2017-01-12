The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

Quantitative Researcher - Big Data & Machine Learning

Quantitative Researcher - Big Data and Machine Learning


My client is a top tier prop trading firm in New York City that has over $10 billion AUM. They have been around for over 20 years. They are looking to expand their Big Data analytics team with entry level PhD grads with Machine Learning experience. They are ideally looking for someone with 1-3 years of experience.



Job Responsibilities;

  • Monitor development of new and existing data sets
  • Collaborate with other traders and team
  • Improve existing models with new learning algorithms, alternative feature transformations, feature selection techniques, improved evaluation metrics, and increased model diversity
  • Develop new trading models in R using machine learning algorithms (decision trees neural networks, basis expansions)



Requirements;

  • 1-3 years of experience with machine learning and big data analytics
  • Strong research capabilities
  • Capable of managing large data sets
  • Exceptional programming skills
  • Ability to work with a team
  • PHD in a computational field (physics, mathematics, econometrics, computer science, etc)

