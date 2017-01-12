Quantitative Researcher - Big Data & Machine Learning
Location United States,
Remuneration $200000 per annum
Employment type perm
Updated 12th Jan 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Not disclosed
Email click here
Quantitative Researcher - Big Data and Machine
Learning
My client is a top tier prop trading firm in New York City that has over $10 billion AUM. They have been around for over 20 years. They are looking to expand their Big Data analytics team with entry level PhD grads with Machine Learning experience. They are ideally looking for someone with 1-3 years of experience.
Job Responsibilities;
- Monitor development of new and existing data sets
- Collaborate with other traders and team
- Improve existing models with new learning algorithms, alternative feature transformations, feature selection techniques, improved evaluation metrics, and increased model diversity
- Develop new trading models in R using machine learning algorithms (decision trees neural networks, basis expansions)
Requirements;
- 1-3 years of experience with machine learning and big data analytics
- Strong research capabilities
- Capable of managing large data sets
- Exceptional programming skills
- Ability to work with a team
- PHD in a computational field (physics, mathematics, econometrics, computer science, etc)