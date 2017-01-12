C/C++ Low Latency Developer - Trading Firm
Location United States,
Remuneration $0 - $250000 per annum, Benefits: bonus & company benefits
Employment type perm
Updated 12th Jan 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Kinsley Ham (NY)
Phone (646) 759-5602
Email
My client is a leading high frequency trading firm based in New York City who given their growth and success over the past few years, are looking to bring on a C/C low latency developer to join their core technology team here in New York. The successful C candidate will be working alongside the various trading teams and collaborating with a small, tight knit and technically gifted group in order to solve highly complex problems in relation to performance, latency and optimization.
The hands on C developer that they bring on board will have a direct line of contact to senior level executives creating an ideal environment to make noticeable and tangible contributions. They are very interested in seeing candidates who have a certain level of hardware knowledge and a keen interest in joining a firm that is utilizing FPGA's. They are very interested in seeing candidates coming from non-finance backgrounds.
Qualifications:
-Strong C/C object oriented and low level programming skills
-Experience in low level, real time systems: design, development, and coding
-Strong communication skills
-Solid problem solving skills
-Experience in Linux
-Experience in Kernal, CUDA
-Computer Science or Electrical Engineering degree preferred
- Socket, TCP/IP, UDP, Multicast experience
This is a perfect opportunity for a strong C developer with low latency experience to join a dynamic team and take a big leap forward in their career. If you are interested in discussing this opportunity further, then please send your details to apply.a33ho1g9idl@selbyjennings.aptrack.co.uk or call 646.759.5602.