C/C Low Latency Developer - Trading Firm



My client is a leading high frequency trading firm based in New York City who given their growth and success over the past few years, are looking to bring on a C/C low latency developer to join their core technology team here in New York. The successful C candidate will be working alongside the various trading teams and collaborating with a small, tight knit and technically gifted group in order to solve highly complex problems in relation to performance, latency and optimization.



The hands on C developer that they bring on board will have a direct line of contact to senior level executives creating an ideal environment to make noticeable and tangible contributions. They are very interested in seeing candidates who have a certain level of hardware knowledge and a keen interest in joining a firm that is utilizing FPGA's. They are very interested in seeing candidates coming from non-finance backgrounds.







Qualifications:



-Strong C/C object oriented and low level programming skills



-Experience in low level, real time systems: design, development, and coding



-Strong communication skills



-Solid problem solving skills



-Experience in Linux



-Experience in Kernal, CUDA



-Computer Science or Electrical Engineering degree preferred



- Socket, TCP/IP, UDP, Multicast experience







This is a perfect opportunity for a strong C developer with low latency experience to join a dynamic team and take a big leap forward in their career.




